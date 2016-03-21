BRIEF-Belimo Holding proposes a dividend of CHF 65 per share

Oil and Trump: Russians full of optimism in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
March 21 Belimo Holding AG :
* Proposes a dividend of 65 Swiss francs ($67.02)per share to annual general meeting on monday, April 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
* Miners top gainers as copper steadies (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)