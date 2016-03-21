版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 21日

BRIEF-Belimo Holding proposes a dividend of CHF 65 per share

March 21 Belimo Holding AG :

* Proposes a dividend of 65 Swiss francs ($67.02)per share to annual general meeting on monday, April 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

