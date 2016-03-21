BRIEF-Marriott international inc says continues to expect strong REVPAR and unit growth in 2016

March 21 Marriott International Inc

* Continues to expect strong REVPAR and unit growth in 2016

* Expectations do not include impact of planned Starwood transaction

* Even excluding Starwood acquisition, co expects gross room additions will grow system by 8 percent in 2016

* Year-To-Date through February, constant dollar REVPAR at Marriott's comparable systemwide hotels increased 3.5 percent worldwide

* Also anticipates its gross worldwide rooms will increase 8 percent gross, or 7 percent net, for full year 2016

* Expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar basis in North America, outside North America and worldwide to increase 2-4 percent in q1 2016

* Sees comparable systemwide REVPAR on constant dollar basis in North America , outside North America and worldwide to increase 3-5 percent for FY 2016