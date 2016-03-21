BRIEF-Olin Corp announces chlor alkali capacity reductions

March 21 Olin Corp
* Olin announces chlor alkali capacity reductions
* Will close its chlor alkali plant in Henderson, Nevada
* Henderson workforce will be reduced by approximately 100
positions
* Q1 2016 results will contain approximately $95 million of
pretax restructuring charges
* Cash component of these charges includes employee related
costs and contract terminations associated with Henderson,
Nevada facility
* Approximately 80 percent of these restructuring charges
represent non-cash asset impairment charges
* Charges are associated with plans to close a combined
total of 433,000 tons of chlor alkali capacity across three
separate Olin locations
* Says capacity reduction will be effective march 31, 2016
* Chlor alkali capacity at Freeport, Texas facility will be
reduced by 220,000 tons
* Following capacity reduction in Freeport, site will have
1,450,000 tons of membrane cell capacity,1,580,000 tons of
diaphragm cell capacity
* Manufacturing of chlor alkali at Henderson location will
cease on March 31, 2016
