BRIEF-Olin Corp announces chlor alkali capacity reductions

March 21 Olin Corp

* Olin announces chlor alkali capacity reductions

* Will close its chlor alkali plant in Henderson, Nevada

* Henderson workforce will be reduced by approximately 100 positions

* Q1 2016 results will contain approximately $95 million of pretax restructuring charges

* Cash component of these charges includes employee related costs and contract terminations associated with Henderson, Nevada facility

* Approximately 80 percent of these restructuring charges represent non-cash asset impairment charges

* Charges are associated with plans to close a combined total of 433,000 tons of chlor alkali capacity across three separate Olin locations

* Says capacity reduction will be effective march 31, 2016

* Chlor alkali capacity at Freeport, Texas facility will be reduced by 220,000 tons

* Following capacity reduction in Freeport, site will have 1,450,000 tons of membrane cell capacity,1,580,000 tons of diaphragm cell capacity

* Manufacturing of chlor alkali at Henderson location will cease on March 31, 2016