公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二

BRIEF-Chart Industries names Kenneth Webster as CFO

March 21 Chart Industries Inc :

* Chart names Kenneth J. Webster as Chief Financial Officer

* Says Kenneth J. Webster succeeds Michael F. Biehl as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

