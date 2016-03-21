版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二

BRIEF-Cyrusone completes public offering of 6.9 mln shares

March 21 Cyrusone Inc :

* Completed its previously announced public offering of 6.9 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Pnf7cE) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

