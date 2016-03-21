版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 00:36 BJT

BRIEF-Gategroup large investors oppose Schmid's re-election as chairman

March 21 Gategroup Holding Ag

* RBR Capital Advisors and Cologny Advisors say they not believe chairman andreas schmid should be re-elected, even for one year

* Large investors say had discussions with several candidates willing to accept the chairmanship once it is vacated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

