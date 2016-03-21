BRIEF-Gategroup large investors oppose Schmid's re-election as chairman

Earnings in focus as European shares pause after Trump rally; Pearson dives
* Miners top gainers as copper steadies (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
March 21 Gategroup Holding Ag
* RBR Capital Advisors and Cologny Advisors say they not believe chairman andreas schmid should be re-elected, even for one year
* Large investors say had discussions with several candidates willing to accept the chairmanship once it is vacated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Miners top gainers as copper steadies (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said.