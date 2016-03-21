版本:
BRIEF-United Airlines submits final filing for authority to begin commercial air service to Cuba

March 21 United Airlines

* United airlines to enable cultural access to cuba from across u.s. With proposal to serve four major markets

* Submitted final procedural filing to u.s. Department of transportation (dot) for authority to begin commercial air service to cuba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

