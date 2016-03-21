BRIEF-Salesforce.com board approves amended and restated bylaws

March 21 Salesforce.com Inc :

* Board of Salesforce.com approved amendments to company's amended and restated bylaws

* Bylaws became effective as of March 16, 2016

* Bylaws to allow stockholder, group of up to 20 stockholders that owned for at least 3 years 3 pct or more of stock to nominate board directors