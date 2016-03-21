版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum sees 6 pct exit-to-exit production growth in 2016 - Sec Filing

March 21 Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Says expecting 6 pct exit-to-exit production growth in 2016 - Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1pvWUVo) Further company coverage: [LARPTP.UL LPI.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

