BRIEF-IAMGOLD says during Q1 sold investment holding of gold bullion

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 IAMGOLD Corp
* Sale of 135,148 ounces of gold bullion at average price of $1,260/ounce for proceeds of $170.3 million
* During q1 of 2016 issued flow-through shares to fund development of westwood mine and sold investment holding of gold bullion Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.