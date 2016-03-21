版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-IAMGOLD says during Q1 sold investment holding of gold bullion

March 21 IAMGOLD Corp

* Sale of 135,148 ounces of gold bullion at average price of $1,260/ounce for proceeds of $170.3 million

* During q1 of 2016 issued flow-through shares to fund development of westwood mine and sold investment holding of gold bullion Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐