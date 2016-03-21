BRIEF-Silver Wheaton says unit entered into early deposit precious metals purchase agreement

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 Silver Wheaton Corp :
* Unit Silver Wheaton Ltd entered into a definitive early deposit precious metals purchase agreement with Panoro Minerals Ltd and its unit
* Early deposit precious metals purchase agreement in respect of Cotabambas project located in Peru
* Under Cotabambas early deposit agreement, SWC will pay a total cash consideration of $140 million
* SWC will be entitled to buy 100 percent of silver production and 25 percent of gold production from Cotabambas project
* Until Jan. 1, 2020, Panoro has a one-time option to repurchase 50 percent of precious metals stream Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.