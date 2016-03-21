版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 07:47 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Anthem lawsuit is credit negative for Express Scripts but no effect on ratings

March 21 Moody's On Anthem Lawsuit

* Anthem lawsuit is credit negative for express scripts but no effect on ratings

* Views as credit negative development as it indicates re-pricing discussions to date have not resulted in terms acceptable Source text for Eikon: )

