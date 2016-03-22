BRIEF-Siegfried holding FY sales up 52.4 pct at CHF 480.6 mln

March 22 Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* Sales for 2015 financial year of 480.6 million Swiss francs ($495.67 million), an increase of 52.4 pct in Swiss francs or 57.9 pct in local currencies

* Dividend is expected to increase further in FY 2016

* FY EBITDA rose by 31.3 pct to 77.1 million francs, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 16.0 pct. Net profit grew by 1.4 pct to 39.1 million francs

* Expects sales in 2016 to grow by over 40 pct compared to 2015. Company anticipates EBITDA in range of 100 million francs (before cost of integration) and net profit to develop positively Source text - bit.ly/1RwDjuL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)