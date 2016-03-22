版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Jungfraubahn Holding: conversion and purchase offer for shareholders of Harderbahn and BLM has closed

March 22 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :

* Conversion and purchase offer for holders of bearer shares of Harderbahn AG and BLM AG has closed

* Following expiry of offer deadline on March 18, Jungfrau Railways Group now holds 94.0 pct of all BLM shares and 87.6 pct of Harderbahn shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

