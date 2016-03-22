BRIEF-Jungfraubahn Holding: conversion and purchase offer for shareholders of Harderbahn and BLM has closed

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 22 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :
* Conversion and purchase offer for holders of bearer shares of Harderbahn AG and BLM AG has closed
* Following expiry of offer deadline on March 18, Jungfrau Railways Group now holds 94.0 pct of all BLM shares and 87.6 pct of Harderbahn shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.