瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding FY revenues up at CHF 619 mln

March 22 Partners Group Holding Ag :

* Proposes an increased dividend of 10.50 swiss francs ($10.83) per share

* FY revenues increased by 8 percent to 619 million francs (2014: 574 million francs) despite foreign exchange headwinds

* IFRS net profit increasing by 6 percent to 396 million francs (2014: 375 million swiss francs) in 2015

* Reconfirms expected 2016 gross client demand of 7-9 billion euros (2015 guidance: 6-8 billion euros) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

