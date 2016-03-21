版本:
BRIEF-Splunk to terminate Guido Schroeder's employment on or before April 29

March 21 Splunk Inc :

* Senior vice president, products Guido Schroeder's employment with co will terminate on or before april 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RwjSlA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

