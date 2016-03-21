版本:
BRIEF-Oncolytics says ovarian cancer drug shows benefit in mid-stage study

March 21 Oncolytics Biotech

* Update for randomized phase ii clinical trial reolysin in combination with paclitaxel in patients with ovarian cancer

* Performed an intent-to-treat analysis of tumour response, which showed statistically significantly higher full response rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

