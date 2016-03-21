BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities says certain officers purchased 2.7 mln common shares of co

March 21 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

* Certain officers of company purchased 2,720,890 aqn common shares on march 16 , march 17 , and march 18, 2016

* Certain officers of company purchased common shares through exercise of previously issued stock options.

* Total value of aqn shares acquired by officers is approximately $22.7 million