BRIEF-Canadian Spirit Resources to shut in natural gas production at Farrell Creek

March 21 Canadian Spirit Resources :

* Natural gas processing facility, associated wells will be reactivated once natural gas prices return to profitable situation

* Co and its Canbriam Energy Inc have elected to shut in their natural gas production at Farrell Creek effective March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

