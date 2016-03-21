版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 06:40 BJT

BRIEF-Sequoia fund, Valeant Pharma's largest shareholder, sold 1.5 mln shares of Valeant last week - CNBC, citing DJ

March 21 (Reuters) -

* Sequoia Fund, Valeant Pharmaceutical's Largest Shareholder, Sold 1.5m Shares Of Vrx Last Week - CNBC, CITING DJ Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐