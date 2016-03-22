版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 13:39 BJT

BRIEF-Komax Holding FY 2015 profit up 5.3 pct at CHF 29.2 mln

March 22 Komax Holding AG :

* FY operating profit amounted to 46.7 million Swiss francs while group profit after taxes rose by 5.3 pct to 29.2 million Swiss francs

* Is proposing to the annual general meeting an increase in the distribution of 20 pct to 6.00 francs per share Source text: bit.ly/1vb2nhQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

