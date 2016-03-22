版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology FY 2015 EBITDA loss narrows to CHF 55.9 mln

March 22 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* FY EBITDA -55.9 million Swiss francs (-$57.65 million) (previous year: -95.6 million Swiss francs)

* For 2016 sees priority in solid sales growth and reaching break-even threshold at EBITDA level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

