瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 13:53 BJT

BRIEF-Mikron board of directors supports proposal of Veraison SICAV at AGM

March 22 Mikron Holding AG :

* Mikron board of directors supports proposal of Veraison SICAV at annual general meeting Source text - bit.ly/1pwygUk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

