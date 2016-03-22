BRIEF-Baloise Holding FY profit down 27.9 pct at CHF 512.1 mln

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 22 Baloise Holding AG :
* FY profit of 512.1 million Swiss francs ($528.43 million). This was 27.9 percent down on the previous year which had been boosted by non-recurring effects
* FY net combined ratio 93.3 percent
* Will ask the annual general meeting to keep its dividend unchanged at 5.00 francs per share
* FY volume of business generated grew by 3.3 percent in local-currency terms, reaching 8.9 billion francs Source text - bit.ly/21EFEsZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.