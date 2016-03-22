BRIEF-Baloise Holding FY profit down 27.9 pct at CHF 512.1 mln

March 22 Baloise Holding AG :

* FY profit of 512.1 million Swiss francs ($528.43 million). This was 27.9 percent down on the previous year which had been boosted by non-recurring effects

* FY net combined ratio 93.3 percent

* Will ask the annual general meeting to keep its dividend unchanged at 5.00 francs per share

* FY volume of business generated grew by 3.3 percent in local-currency terms, reaching 8.9 billion francs