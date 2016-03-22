版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Lastminute.com FY 2015 revenues of EUR 249.7 mln, up 69.9 pct

March 22 Lastminute.com NV :

* FY net loss of 17.9 million euros ($20.15 million) versus net profit of 7.2 million euros year before

* FY revenues of 249.7 million euros, +69.9 pct

* FY adjusted EBITDA of -0.5 million euros versus 21.1 million euros in 2014; EBITDA IFRS of -10.9 million euros, down from 16.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

