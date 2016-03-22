BRIEF-Orell Fuessli 2015 net revenue at CHF 279.4 mln

March 22 Orell Fuessli Holding AG :

* The board of directors intends to propose 2.80 Swiss francs ($2.89) per share dividend

* Will also propose that a special dividend of a further 1.20 Swiss francs per share be paid

* FY net income totalled 12.8 million Swiss francs versus (chf 1.7 million in 2014).

* Net revenue of 279.4 million Swiss francs in the 2015 down (-3 pct) (288.1 million Swiss francs) yoy

* FY operating earnings (EBIT) amounting to 17.6 million Swiss francs versus (4.0 million Swiss francs in 2014) Source text - bit.ly/25hEBE6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9690 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)