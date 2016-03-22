BRIEF-CNOOC and Shell take final investment decision to expand petrochemical complex in China

March 22 Cnooc Ltd

* China National Offshore Oil Corporation and Shell Nanhai announce final investment decision to expand CNOOC and Shell Petrochemical Co (CSPC) existing 50:50 joint venture (JV) in Huizhou

* Subject to regulatory approvals, cnooc and shell have agreed that cspc should take over cnooc's ongoing project to build additional chemical facilities next to cspc's petrochemical complex

* Shell will apply its proprietary OMEGA, SMPO and Polyols technologies to produce 150,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of ethylene oxide, 480,000 tpa of ethylene glycol and 600,000 tpa of high quality polyols