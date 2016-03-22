BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Toshiba to B3 outlook negative

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
March 22 Moody's
* Strength of Toshiba's core business operations, ability to manage high debt load significantly challenged and uncertain in the longer term
* Moody's downgrades Toshiba to B3; outlook negative
* Negative outlook reflects continued concerns over co's operating performance, execution risk involved in achieving business plan for FY 2017
* B3 rating incorporates an expectation that Toshiba will maintain support from its banks, such that it can maintain its solvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [6502.T MCO.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds