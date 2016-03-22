BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Toshiba to B3 outlook negative

March 22 Moody's

* Strength of Toshiba's core business operations, ability to manage high debt load significantly challenged and uncertain in the longer term

* Moody's downgrades Toshiba to B3; outlook negative

* Negative outlook reflects continued concerns over co's operating performance, execution risk involved in achieving business plan for FY 2017

* B3 rating incorporates an expectation that Toshiba will maintain support from its banks, such that it can maintain its solvency