版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-Timken announces CEO Richard Kyle's 2015 total compensation

March 22 Timken Co

* Says CEO Richard Kyle's 2015 total compensation $6.6 million versus $8.2 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1o4jHGI Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐