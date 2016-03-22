BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators says unit enters into settlement agreement and release with State Of California Air Resources Board

March 22 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement and release with
state of California Air Resources Board
* Settlement agreement does not constitute an admission of
any wrongdoing by LL, company or any other entity
* CARB has concluded its review with no formal finding of
violation or admission of wrongdoing on part of company
* Agreement to resolve CARB inquiry relating to certain
laminate flooring sourced from China sold in stores prior to may
2015
* Under terms of settlement agreement, co agreed to pay a
total sum of $2.5 million upon execution of settlement agreement
Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UClrFg
