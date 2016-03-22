版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Scientific CEO's 2015 compensation was $11.6 mln

March 22 Boston Scientific Corp :

* CEO Michael Mahoney's 2015 total compensation was $11.6 million versus $10.5 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1q0NaTp Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐