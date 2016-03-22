版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Altimeter, Par Capital respond to United board

March 22 Altimeter Capital Management, Lp

* Altimeter, par capital respond to united board

* Following upcoming annual stockholder meeting, expect that bethune also will be joining board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

