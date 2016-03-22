版本:
BRIEF-Brinks CEO Schievelbein's 2015 total compensation $5.6 mln

March 22 Brinks Co

* Ceo thomas schievelbein's 2015 total compensation was $5.6 million versus $4.3 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

