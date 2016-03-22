版本:
BRIEF-Solarcity new fund to finance over $131 million in solar projects

March 22 Solarcity Corp

* New fund to finance over $131 million in solar projects

* Fund covers capital cost of solar equipment and installation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

