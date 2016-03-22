版本:
中国
2016年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Southern says Co, AGL resources received regulatory approval for proposed merger from California Public Utilities Commission

March 22 Southern Co

* Says co, agl resources received regulatory approval of companies' proposed merger from california public utilities commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

