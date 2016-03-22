版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group files for potential mixed shelf

March 22 Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

