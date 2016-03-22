版本:
2016年 3月 23日 星期三 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Myers reaches agreement with shareholder Gamco to add Daniel Lee as nominee to directors

March 22 Myers Industries Inc

* Reached an agreement with shareholder gamco asset management, inc to add daniel r. Lee as a nominee to company's slate of directors

* Company has agreed to replace nominee philip t. Blazek with lee in company's slate of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
