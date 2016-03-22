BRIEF-Myers reaches agreement with shareholder Gamco to add Daniel Lee as nominee to directors

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
March 22 Myers Industries Inc
* Reached an agreement with shareholder gamco asset management, inc to add daniel r. Lee as a nominee to company's slate of directors
* Company has agreed to replace nominee philip t. Blazek with lee in company's slate of directors
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds