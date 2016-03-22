版本:
BRIEF-Linn Energy commences offer to exchange units of Linn Energy for Linnco share

March 22 Linn Energy Llc :

* Says commenced an offer to exchange each outstanding unit of Linn Energy Llc for one Linnco share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
