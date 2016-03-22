版本:
BRIEF-Barnes Group CEO's 2015 total compensation was $4.5 mln

March 22 Barnes Group Inc :

* Says CEO Patrick Dempsey's 2015 total compensation was $4.5 million versus $6.6 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1S4iR4J Further company coverage:

