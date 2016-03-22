版本:
BRIEF-Quorum Health sees 2016 net operating revenues of $2.2-$2.3 bln

March 22 Quorum Health Corp :

* Expect net operating revenues for year ending Dec 31, 2016 to range from $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion

* Expect adjusted EBITDA for year ending Dec 31, 2016 to range from $265 million to $275 million Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1o4YNr2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

