BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners unit amends certain credit facility

March 22 Natural Resource Partners LP :

* In connection with such repayment, borrowing base under facility was reduced from $85.0 million to $75.0 million

* Unit also agreed with lenders that borrowing base will be reduced to $70.0 million on august 1, 2016

* Unit entered into an amendment to its reserve-based revolving credit facility and repaid $10.0 million thereunder

* Borrowing base will be further reduced to $50.0 million on October 1, 2016

* Next scheduled redetermination of borrowing base under facility will occur in November 2016