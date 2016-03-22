版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-MBIA says exposure to Puerto Rico government development bank retired in 2015

March 22 MBIA Inc :

* On Puerto Rico exposure - Currently have under $4 billion in gross par exposure spread across eight different credit profiles

* Exposure to Puerto Rico government development bank was fully retired in 2015

* Also made significant progress with largest exposure, $1.4 billion of gross par to puerto rico electric power authority (PREPA) Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1UDv4TX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

