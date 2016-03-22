版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Echelon Financial hires financial adviser to explore alternatives for international unit

March 22 Echelon Financial Holdings Inc

* Appointment of financial advisor for purposes of exploring structured divestiture process of Co's international business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐