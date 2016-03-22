版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-A. M. Castle files for shelf offering of up to 22.4 mln shares by selling stockholders

March 22 A. M. Castle & Co :

* Files for shelf offering of up to 22.4 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders Source text: 1.usa.gov/1ZpNHKT Further company coverage:

