公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三

BRIEF-Nintendo to end production of Wii U video game console as early as this year - Nikkei

March 23 (Reuters) -

. Nintendo Will End Production Of The Wii U Video Game console As Early As This Year In Light Of Sluggish Sales - Nikkei

. Nintendo will cut inventory risk by ending Wii U production early and focusing resources on the NX

