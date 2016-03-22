BRIEF-Nintendo to end production of Wii U video game console as early as this year - Nikkei

March 23 (Reuters) -

. Nintendo Will End Production Of The Wii U Video Game console As Early As This Year In Light Of Sluggish Sales - Nikkei

. Nintendo will cut inventory risk by ending Wii U production early and focusing resources on the NX

