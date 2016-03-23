BRIEF-United Airlines says will waive change fees for customers rebooking travel to Brussels through April 12

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp Q4 adjusted earnings $0.41/shr
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
March 22 United Airlines:
* Extended travel waiver to enable additional customers ticketed on united flights to and from brussels flexibility to reschedule
* Will waive change fees and any differences in fare for customers who choose to rebook their travel to brussels through April 12, 2016
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.