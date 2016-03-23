版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 08:19 BJT

BRIEF-United Airlines says will waive change fees for customers rebooking travel to Brussels through April 12

March 22 United Airlines:

* Extended travel waiver to enable additional customers ticketed on united flights to and from brussels flexibility to reschedule

* Will waive change fees and any differences in fare for customers who choose to rebook their travel to brussels through April 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

