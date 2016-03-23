BRIEF-Crealogix Holding H1 EBIT loss narrows to CHF 1.5 mln

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 23 Crealogix Holding AG :
* H1 net sales up 16 pct at 27.9 million Swiss francs ($28.65 million)
* H1 EBIT loss amounted to 1.5 million Swiss francs (prior year: loss 7.6 million Swiss francs)
* For FY expects sales of more than 60 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.