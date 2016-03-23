BRIEF-Metall Zug FY net profit down at CHF 56.9 million

March 23 Metall Zug AG :

* FY net profit 56.9 million Swiss francs ($58.40 million)versus 86.0 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY revenue (gross) 927.8 million Swiss francs versus 927.0 million Swiss francs year ago

* Ordinary cash dividend and the withholding tax repayment claim on the dividend in kind together amount to 61.37 Swiss francs per indicative B registered share (6.14 Swiss francs per registered share A)

* Proposes ordinary cash dividend of 39.00 Swiss francs per registered share b or 3.90 Swiss francs per a registered share and a dividend in kind in form of registered shares b of its own stock of Metal Zug AG

* Per 60 shares type b or respectively 600 shares type b, shareholders shall receive one share type b allocated from the company's own holding

* Fractions are paid out in cash, the stock dividend corresponds to a value of 41.54 Swiss francs net per share type b

* Total value of the proposed dividend amounts indicatively to gross 102.91 Swiss francs per share type b and 10.29 Swiss francs per share type a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9743 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)