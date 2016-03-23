BRIEF-COSMO Pharmaceuticals FY net profit up at EUR 248.2 mln

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 23 COSMO Pharmaceuticals SA :
* FY net profit 248.2 million euros ($278.06 million) versus 73.3 million euros year ago
* FY revenues 60.6 million euros versus 79.6 million euros year ago
* Proposal for a dividend of 1.40 euro per share
* Expects to post another excellent year in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.