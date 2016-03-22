BRIEF-Mitsui & Co. teamed with investors on a fund - Nikkei

BRIEF-Alere says review to complete 2016 annual report on Form 10-K is not complete
* Alere announces update on form 10-k and provides preliminary unaudited financial results
March 22 Nikkei:
* Mitsui & Co. has teamed with investors including a U.S. drug development contractor on a fund - Nikkei
* The fund will invest mainly in drugs in "phase III" clinical trials, the final stage of research before a drug goes to market - Nikkei
* Mitsui & Co contributed $150 mln to $866 mln development fund, with Quintiles and overseas investors such as pension funds putting up rest - Nikkei
* Novaquest Capital Management, a Mitsui affiliate created from Quintiles' fund management operations, will run the investment fund - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1ULeBMt) Further company coverage:
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds